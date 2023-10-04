TWO FORMER long-standing wardens of Dunterton Church have been honoured by their grateful parishioners with the dedication of a bench in their names.
Gerald Napier and Arthur Vigars were guests of honour at a Sunday service which included the unveiling and presentation of the bench which has their names carved into the wood.
The two men, who both live in Dunterton, have spent decades as wardens looking after the congregation and ensuring their beloved place of worship is maintained and major repair work is funded.
The church’s future is not certain with the threat of possible closure hanging over it because it is so small, yet the dedication of the congregation has so far staved off closure with Arthur, especially, having a major impact on public opinion, having created the famous annual Dunterton church river walk.
The walk has grown hugely over the years, attracting over 400 people and raised hundreds of pounds each year towards the church, including mending the roof. Arthur, 94, a former farmer, said: “I’m so happy with the bench. It was a complete surpise to me and and Gerald and a brilliant idea. People can sit there and relect and look at the countryside. The church must stay, It’s a meeting place for the community.”
This year’s five-mile River Tamar church walk is on Sunday, October 22 from 11am to 1pm, Parking is near the church at PL19 0QJ.