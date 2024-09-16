A flower festival is being staged in St Paul’s Church, Gulworthy, this weekend (Friday 20th -22nd September) along with a separate history display in the parish hall. Food will be available throughout the day. West Devon Mayor Debo Sellis is opening the festival on Friday which is in aid of church funds and to build the new church accessible toilet and servery.
Church flower festival
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
Monday 16th September 2024 12:05 pm
Gulworthy Church curate Judith Blowey with volunteer John Reed in the church which is holding a flower festival this Friday (September 20). (Tindle)
