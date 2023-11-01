A CALLINGTON Christmas Tree Festival is set to return to St Mary’s Church next month.
The festival will open on Friday December 1 from 6pm until 8pm. Everyone is welcome to join for an evening of carols, mince pies and mulled wine to celebrate the start of the Christmas Tree Festival.
Once again businesses, charities and organisations are being invited to decorate a Christmas tree that will be exhibited in the church for the festival.
The trees will be on display from December 1 until December 16.
For more information contact Denise Cook Baylis on: 07896592830.