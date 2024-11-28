St Mary’s Church in Callington is looking forward to its third Christmas Tree Festival – and all are invited to opening night.
The event will run from Saturday, December 7 to Friday, December 20, with the church doors open from dawn until dusk (later on Dec 7 to coincide with Lights Up).
A preview night is planned on Friday, December 6, where members of the public will have the chance to see all the trees sponsored and decorated by local groups, and vote for their favourite.
Callington Town Band will entertain along with local schools, the St Mary’s Choir, and Callington Amateur Dramatic Society – and Santa has even promised to pay a visit.Bangers in buns, mince pies and mulled wine will be served.