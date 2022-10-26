Rob added: ‘We’ve not had one in person for three years. We very nearly had one last year but unfortunately due to covid cases rapidly rising, for everyone’s safety, the decision had to be taken to call it off. Even in the last three years when we couldn’t be in person, we always kept in touch with those who would have attended and made sure they had a meal on Christmas Day. We’re expecting to see 40 to 50 people this year. It’s a long standing tradition and we’re very much hoping it’ll take place next year too.’