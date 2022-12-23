TAVISTOCK’s Christmas 2022 effort to bring food and festivities to people on their own or struggling has been hailed a fabulous success.
Dozens of volunteers came together to provide 150 people with a Christmas meal, a Boxing Day bag of goodies and a huge variety of presents.
On Christmas Eve, the offices of West Devon Borough Council at Kilworthy Park were a hive of activity as meals, food and presents were packed in the morning and delivered by over 30 volunteer drivers to over 100 people throughout the Tavistock area.
The following day 40 people were provided with a traditional Christmas lunch at the United Reformed Church.
Behind the scenes members of the TaviHelps support group were working their socks off to make the Christmas effort a success for the third year running,
Judy Hirst from the group who co-organised the Christmas Treats told the Times: ‘Over the past couple of months, TaviHelps has been contacted by many local organisations and people, nominating people to receive a Christmas treat. Some are alone at Christmas, others are ill, and yet others are, through no fault of their own, finding it difficult to cope financially.
‘This is the third year of Christmas Treats and, once again, the superb people and businesses of the area have rallied round to give these, our neighbours, a real Christmas.
‘But it didn’t stop there. This year, we also teamed up with the United Reformed Church to provide Christmas lunch for 40 people at the URC. It was a huge project and by the end of Christmas Day, the organisers and volunteers were exhausted – but it was well worth it for the smiles that we got from the people who we served.’
‘Each year, Christmas Treats shows the real spirit of Christmas,’ said Jeff Moody, mastermind of the packing and delivery at Kilworthy Park.
‘When the call went out for help, local people, from the borough council to the 4th Tavistock Brownies and the businesses of Tavistock, didn’t hesitate.
‘Food, presents and money were donated freely and volunteers willingly gave their time on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The atmosphere was so happy that it was a real joy to be involved.’
Christmas Treats began in the depth of lockdown in 2020. The URC Christmas lunch had to be cancelled and many people found themselves alone on Christmas Day. Local volunteers came together to deliver, free of charge, a Christmas meal, a present and a Boxing Day bag containing savouries, flapjacks, brownies, mince pies, chutneys and fruit.
From the beginning, Julie Credicott of Blue Skies Catering has been at the heart of Christmas Treats. ‘From the fairly small beginnings in 2020, Julie has taken on every challenge that we have thrown at her,’ said co-organiser Graham Parker.
‘This year, cooking 150 meals in a day and a half was a Herculean task. Over 100 were taken, cooked but cold, to people on Christmas Eve for heating and eating on Christmas Day. That would have been enough for many people but not for Julie. Next morning, bright and early, she was at the United Reformed Church ready to cook and serve another 40 meals. She stayed there until the end, lighting up the event with her infectious smile.’