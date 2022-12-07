CHILDREN learned about the spirit of Christmas as they made their own Christingles.
Pupils from Princetown Primary School attended a craft session in the village methodist chapel guided by methodist lay preacher Sandra Dodd.
Sandra said: ‘It’s really lovely to have the school in the chapel, just as it’s coming back to life as a community space.’
The children made the Christingle with a candle in an orange surrounded by cocktail sticks with marshmallows and raisins.
Jacob Manning, 11, said: ‘I enjoyed making the Christingle. I learned what the Christingle means. It was fun to join in with other children from other classes who we don’t normally have classes with.’
Emma Byrom, headteacher, said: ‘I’m always keen for the whole school to get together as a family. It’s extra special this year because we are outside in the community. It’s a craft lessson also helping teach children how to caring for each other.’