Pupils, teachers and parents of Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary School attended a special Christingle service at Christ Church in Brentor on Wednesday.
School headteacher Clare Davies said: ‘What a beautiful Christingle service we had at Christ Church. We spent the morning learning about the symbolism of the elements of the Christingle with members of the church community as we created our own Christingles.
‘Our service was lead by the Reverend Dr Hazel Butland, who was ably assisted by our prefects in their final Christingle in a school uniform. They performed their duties and delivered their readings perfectly.
‘Highlights included our soloist who sang beautifully the first verse of Once In Royal David’s City and our Hand Bell Ribfers who played Silent Night with the care and support of our very own Mr Hinton.
‘I would like to say a special thank you to all those parents, or carers who were able to attend and share in our festive celebration - we certainly hope that you enjoyed a very memorable service indeed.’