Mount Kelly Swim Centre delivers the Swim England Learn to Swim Programme starting with Duckling Awards. Even if your child has never been in a pool before, they are introduced to a programme which helps them to progress at their own pace through the whole programme of 10 stages, from beginners to competitive swimming. Parents and guardians can spectate poolside and see the teachers with iPods assessing each child during their lessons. This information is updated instantly allowing parents to view the progress made each week via the online Course Progress system.