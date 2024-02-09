At Mount Kelly Swim Centre, little swimmers are helped to feel safe and happy by building water confidence in baby steps. Swimming is turned into a game and it’s a proven way to help youngsters, from age four, feel water confident.
Learning to swim is crucial for your little one’s safety and it could save your child’ s life someday by preventing a drowning accident. It’s also a fantastic way for children to make new friends.
Mount Kelly Swim Centre delivers the Swim England Learn to Swim Programme starting with Duckling Awards. Even if your child has never been in a pool before, they are introduced to a programme which helps them to progress at their own pace through the whole programme of 10 stages, from beginners to competitive swimming. Parents and guardians can spectate poolside and see the teachers with iPods assessing each child during their lessons. This information is updated instantly allowing parents to view the progress made each week via the online Course Progress system.
With the Duckling Awards your child can work towards four different awards – each with its own certificate and badge. And by Duckling 4 they will be jumping in, going underwater, floating and swimming five metres without support. A great skill for promoting increased independence and water confidence in later life.
To join the Learn to Swim Programme please complete the application form at mountkelly.com/swim-centre and you will be contacted to arrange a free trial.