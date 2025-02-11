Two national charities are encouraging children to reach out for support during Children of Alcoholics Week, February 9-15.
The NSPCC and National Association for the Children of Alcoholics (Nacoa) want to let children know that they are not alone, and to remind them it’s not their fault.
One in five children in the UK are affected by a parent’s drinking, with 6,408 children in the South West being identified as having a parent who misused alcohol.
Last year the NSPCC Helpline made 874 referrals to agencies in the South West after being contacted by adults worried about the impact of a parent or carer’s alcohol or drug use on a child.
NSPCC’s Childline is available 24 hours a day, free and in confidence on 0800 1111.