Shirley said: “I find it quite a worry when I can’t sell enough books to raise money for Cancer Research. I’ve raised £1,000 from my three poetry books, so I’m pleased. But I’d like to raise a bit more, then I’ll stop publishing. But I’ll still write. I love writing and would like more people to hear my poems and for children to hear my stories. I’d like to read my stories to them and see them laugh.”