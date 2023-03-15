A football tournament in memory of much-loved and renowned Tavistock football coach Mark Wickett is set to take place on Monday, May 8.
The event will host 24 teams, with eight teams per age group, with three age groups: under 8s, under 10s and under 12s and approximately 12-14 players per team.
Isabel Williams, who is organising the event, said: ‘This was initialy my son’s idea as he had attended a similar memorial event in Plymouth last year. Mark coached him too.
‘We’re looking for sponsorship help for the event. I will be speaking to all businesses in Tavistock to see if they can help contribute to the funding of medals and trophies. I’d love to give everyone a commemorative medal, Mark was about everyone being involved and playing football. I’d really like to do the raffle on the day too which businesses could donate some really good prizes to.’
The event will be raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Tavistock Community FC - taking place at Crowndale pitches.
Isabel said: ‘This event will celebrate Mark and everything he contributed to community and football. He made such an impact on every child he coached.’