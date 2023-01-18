THE ANNUAL charity quiz is back at Calstock Arts this Friday after a brief break due to covid.
The quiz will be taking place on Friday January 27 and the chosen charity this year is Parkinson’s UK.
20% of the ticket price will be donated to Parkinson’s UK. The price also includes a selection of home-made soups and bread. Teams should be a maximum of 6. If you don’t have a team, tell the organisers on arrival and they’ll endeavour to slot you into one. Doors open at 6.30pm, for a 7.30pm start. There will also be a raffle.
For more information visit: https://calstockarts.org/