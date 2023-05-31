The continuing need for support was brought into focus just before Covid struck, when three young Tavistock men died in one week during covid lockdown, due to mental health problems. They were all regular users at the charity. Dr Allenby said: ‘This was a huge shock to all the trustees and members and users of Make a Difference. Shutdown made it even worse because it made it difficult for people to talk about them and to grieve. It shouldn’t be under-estimated how important it is for people, either having the beginnings of mental health issues or deteriorating issues to have someone to listen to with empathy and in a non-judgmental manner.’