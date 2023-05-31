A CHARITY which has been helping adults with mental health problems, in the Tavistock area for nearly 20 years, is asking for volunteers.
Volunteers are needed to help people socialize and to help with its arts, music, pottery and various other practical skills sessions.
Make a Difference is still recovering from the enforced closure due to the pandemic, which resulted in the withdrawal of sessions.
The charity’s aims are to try to prevent the hospitalisation of people with complex and severe mental health issues whose problems are escalating in a crisis and raise awareness of mental health issues.
The charity supports people waiting for NHS appointments. Demand for statutory services has been increasing for years.
Make a Difference is a safety net, providing a haven for sharing experiences and making friends.
The charity meets at the Arches Workshop on Bannawell Street. Users can socialize in a non-judgmental atmosphere while meeting supportive volunteers and other individuals in similar situations. However, recovering from shutdown is taking time and is hindered by a shortage of volunteers.
The charity now has a new chairman after Dr James Allenby stepped down from the position. His place is taken by Brett Kinsman-Daw.
The continuing need for support was brought into focus just before Covid struck, when three young Tavistock men died in one week during covid lockdown, due to mental health problems. They were all regular users at the charity. Dr Allenby said: ‘This was a huge shock to all the trustees and members and users of Make a Difference. Shutdown made it even worse because it made it difficult for people to talk about them and to grieve. It shouldn’t be under-estimated how important it is for people, either having the beginnings of mental health issues or deteriorating issues to have someone to listen to with empathy and in a non-judgmental manner.’
Brett said: ‘We’ve all experienced mental health issues of varying levels and intensity.’ He has been present when people tried to end their lives and helped ensure none were fatal. He said the experience had been ‘profoundly shocking’ for him.
Users can have a one-to-one chat with an empathic volunteer. Make a Difference is a place ‘without white coats and without judgement’. The charity needs volunteers with listening skills or who can help with music, art, or other sessions. Anyone who might be instested isre asked to call Sandy on 07766 768048. You can find out more on the webesite at https://makeadifferencetavistock.org