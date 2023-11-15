If you would like to put a ‘love in a box‘ together, wrap an empty shoebox in Christmas paper and pop in a little message if you would like, but the group is asking people not to seal it as it will need to be checked before sending out. The boxes can be dropped of at The Emporium, 12 Tavistock Road, Callington. For opening times or further details visit the Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine Facebook page.