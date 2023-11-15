A LOCAL charity is conducting a shoebox appeal to bring some cheer to people in Ukraine this Christmas.
The charity, Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine, is asking people to fill shoeboxes with ‘love’ whether that be thermal socks, thermal underwear, paracetamol, sweets, a piece of Christmas cake, anything you would like to receive as a Christmas gift as a frontline worker.
The shoeboxes will be packed up in the charity’s vans when they embark upon their next two convoys to Poland which will be on Saturday (November 25) and then again on December 17.
The trip on Saturday will mark the 17th aid trip the group has performed to deliver humanitarian aid for Ukrainians, with the 150th vehicle to make the journey being part of its convoy.
Darren Tait, founder of the charity said: “So far we have sent 149 vehicles with aid to be distributed in Ukraine. I think you would all agree for a small community this is absolutely massive.
“We want to try and supply as much humanitarian aid as possible throughout Ukraine before the winter sets in. So as part of our ongoing mission we are asking people to fill shoeboxes with ‘love’.
“Of course with Christmas coming up, we are also trying to send as many Christmas presents to the orphanages, which our partner charity is working very closely with. This can be any kind of Christmas present, as long as it is new, still in its packaging and unwrapped.
“We are also still collecting winter sleeping bags, first-aid equipment, nappies, wet wipes, sanitary towels and baby food.”
If you would like to put a ‘love in a box‘ together, wrap an empty shoebox in Christmas paper and pop in a little message if you would like, but the group is asking people not to seal it as it will need to be checked before sending out. The boxes can be dropped of at The Emporium, 12 Tavistock Road, Callington. For opening times or further details visit the Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine Facebook page.