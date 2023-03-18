A CREAM tea afternoon fundraiser is taking place next month.
The event is raising money for the charity iSightCornwall who help people affected by sight loss, whatever their age, circumstance or condition in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The event is taking place at the Rifle Volunteer in Gunnislake on Wednesday April 26 from 3pm until 5pm.
All are invited to join for a cream tea, meet new people and to help raise money for the charity.
You are also invited to bring along your favourite craft activity.