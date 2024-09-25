A group of dedicated knitters are selling their creations at a Macmillan coffee morning charity event in Tavistock today (Wednesday).
The Wednesday group at Wetherspoon Queen’s Head pub on West Street, have been busy knitting mittens for winter, teddy bears, blankets, key rings and a myriad of colourful items for anyone.
And now they are for sale to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity which supports people living with and carers and others and affected by cancer.
The group is led by Jo Wright, a Tavistock street pastor and teacher, who helps inspire her knitters on the creative projects for charities and to mark the seasons.
She said: “We’ve been busy clicking away to give people a wide range of items to buy to support Macmillan Cancer Support. We’ll be open through lunch. There’s something for everyone from teddies to key rings and all the proceeds go to Macmillan.”
She thanked the pub’s staff for allowing the group to meet every week and for holding the sale. There are tables stuffed with items and a charity collection on the bar.