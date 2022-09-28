Charity Bridge afternoon in Tavistock raises almost £700 for Children’s Hospice South West
Monday 3rd October 2022 8:00 am
Charity bridge afternoon in Tavistock for Children’s Hospice (Submitted )
After an absence of a year due to Covid, 44 players again met up for the 10th Annual Bridge afternoon held to raise funds for the Childrenʼs Hospice South West.
Known locally as ‘a most amazing tea, with a bridge competition thrown inʼ — delighted winners were Fraser Banks, Wendy Wroe, Ines Penning, and Bob Laverty.
Also a winner was the charity — as nearly £700 was raised to contribute to the ever evolving nature of supporting families with life limiting children.
