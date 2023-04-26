Cornwall Council is urging residents to put their rubbish out at the correct time to ensure collection times aren’t missed as the council prepares for the introduction of a new food waste collection service.
Construction work is currently underway to prepare for the new service and this may result in some crews needing to take different routes while making collections.
This means that from this month, rubbish, recycling and garden waste collection times may be earlier or later than usual in some areas.
All households are being reminded by the council to put their rubbish, recycling and garden waste out at 7am on their designated collection days to make sure they don’t miss their collections.
Cornwall Council is asking that everyone continues to sort their recycling into their recycling bags and box as usual before they put it out for collection.
Later this year, the council will introduce weekly food waste collections and fortnightly rubbish and recycling collections to all households across the county.
The new collections will be rolled out in five stages, area by area.
Food waste containers and a wheelie bin or protective sack will be supplied to each household in advance.
Each household will be contacted directly with more information about the new services before they are introduced in their area.
For more information or further updates about the new food waste collection service visit the Cornwall Council website at: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/