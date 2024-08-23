Chris Walpole's 3½-minute horror film, "The Hairy Hands," filmed on December 28, 1976, will have its world premiere at Chagford's Globe Inn as part of this year's Chagford Film Festival.
The film, newly digitised, is now ready for viewing. It will be shown on the evening of September 25 as part of "Dartmoor Day," which will feature walks, talks, and films celebrating cinematic experiences on the moor.
The evening event will include stories about the Hairy Hands by Dartmoor raconteur Tich Scott and several films by renowned Dartmoor photographer and author Chris Chapman, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The film was shot near Postbridge, where the Hairy Hands phenomenon was reported in the 1920s. It incorporates extra footage labelled "Hairy Hands Out-takes" and features newly added horror music, spooky sound effects, and screams. Chris's mother, Lorna Sheppard, played the Hairy Hands, while his cousin, Liz Sheppard, portrayed the victim.