Chagford’s Jubilee Hall will host a major free public celebration of Dartmoor’s history on July 4 to mark the 75th anniversary of Dartmoor’s designation as one of Britain’s first national parks.
Organised by the Chagford Local History Society, Dartmoor History Day will run from 10am to 5pm and will feature a range of activities, including historical displays curated by local history organisations, a special exhibition from the Devon History Society highlighting everyday life in 1920s Devon, and a unique display from the Chagford Heritage Centre.
The event will also feature live performances of traditional Dartmoor songs and stories, and organisers will also invite local residents to share memories of life on Dartmoor in decades past, helping preserve personal stories and experiences for future generations.
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