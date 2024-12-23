Essential gas work in Chagford is due to start in January with road closures intermittently across the town for four months.
The £293,000 investment work by Wales & West Utilities will begin on January 2 and will aim to finish at the end of April.
Traffic management will be in place as the work progresses with clear signposting for road users.
Plans currently involve:
- A closure on The Square, at its junction with Mill Street (2 – 24 January)
- A closure on Mill Street (2 January – end of April)
- A closure on Manor Road (3 February – 7 March)
Roxanne Whittaker, Wales & West utilities manager said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Chagford. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
For questions about the work due to take place, contact the Wales & West Utilities Customer Service Team at 0800 912 2999.