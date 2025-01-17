A group of sky-watchers gathered to watch the moon rise on Dartmoor Yes Tor during a so-called major lunar standstill.

The major lunar standstill, on Sunday, January 12, saw the moon reaches its furthest north or south point during a month, and the difference between the moon's northernmost and southernmost positions is the greatest.

A perfect sunset over Yes Tor with the moon rising in a blue sky
A perfect sunset over Yes Tor with the moon rising in a blue sky (Stone Seeker)

The meeting organised by Sue Wallace-Knight and Peter Knight from Stone Seeker, includes gentle drumming, dancing, wolf-howling, chants, moon invocation and a healing circle.

The members met at Belstone cairn stone circle on Dartmoor and watched the moon rise over Yes Tor

The next event held on Dartmoor will be the full-moon evening gathering on Friday, March 14.

To join the group for similar events in 2025, visit www.stoneseeker.net

Gentle drumming on Dartmoor as the sun sets
Gentle drumming on Dartmoor as the sun sets (Stone Seeker)