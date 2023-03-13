Okehampton’s Member of Parliament Mel Stride, who lobbied for Okehampton to be one of the six stations to open a front desk, said: 'This is brilliant news for Okehampton. Due to the location of the other Public Enquiry Offices within the force’s area, Okehampton was an obvious choice for a front desk, particularly when the town is growing. Visibility and accessibility are really important when it comes to policing and this will certainly make it easier for people in and around Okehampton to speak to the police, in person, when necessary.'