Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has confirmed that Okehampton Police Station will be one of six stations to have a Public Enquiry Office opening in 2023-24. The announcement follows a meeting in January 2023 where the Police and Crime Panel approved Ms Hernandez precept proposal for 2023-24 which included the allocation of funding to open six Police Enquiry Offices in the next financial year.
Okehampton’s Member of Parliament Mel Stride, who lobbied for Okehampton to be one of the six stations to open a front desk, said: 'This is brilliant news for Okehampton. Due to the location of the other Public Enquiry Offices within the force’s area, Okehampton was an obvious choice for a front desk, particularly when the town is growing. Visibility and accessibility are really important when it comes to policing and this will certainly make it easier for people in and around Okehampton to speak to the police, in person, when necessary.'
Ms Hernandez added: 'Since late 2022 we have increased the number of Public Enquiry Offices across our policing area from 10 to 16 and with six more opening in the next year, including Okehampton, this will rise to 22. Having an open front desk where members of the public can raise concerns, report crimes and seek help will hopefully encourage more people to come forward when they need to.'