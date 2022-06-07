Celebrations in Walkhampton
Walkhampton had a splendid programme of events on Sunday, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — and raised £8,000, thanks to match funding from the bank, for the Children’s Hospice South West.
In the village hall, there were cream teas and homemade cakes, while on the field there was a very popular barbecue.
In the marquee, there were stalls for plants, bric a brac, crafts and a bar.
At midday, festivities started with maypole dancing by children from Lady Modiford’s Primary School, followed by a well-attended dog show, including classes for the best trick, the cutest puppy, the waggiest tail and the dog looking most like any member of the royal family.
There was an impressive display of veteran vehicles, including a line up of lambrettas and their owners. The scouts provided traditional sponge throwing and crockery smashing fun. The afternoon finished on an upbeat note, as the Tavistock Stannary Brass Band played music from the Queen’s 70 years.
