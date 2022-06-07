Celebrations in Walkhampton

Walkhampton had a splendid programme of events on Sunday, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ­— and raised £8,000, thanks to match funding from the bank, for the Children’s Hospice South West.

In the village hall, there were cream teas and homemade cakes, while on the field there was a very popular barbecue.

In the marquee, there were stalls for plants, bric a brac, crafts and a bar.

At midday, festivities started with maypole dancing by children from Lady Modiford’s Primary School, followed by a well-attended dog show, including classes for the best trick, the cutest puppy, the waggiest tail and the dog looking most like any member of the royal family.