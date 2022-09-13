Celebrate the Dartmoor Line’s history with special day at Okehampton station
On Saturday, September 24, Okehampton station will be the setting for Destination Dartmoor, an event celebrating the history of the railway and Dartmoor through film, photography and art.
Running from 10am until 4.30pm the event will feature a number of pop up events throughout the day as well as guided walks from the station. It has been funded by the Great Western Railway Community Fund and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Students from Okehampton College have been gathering stories from local former railway staff to produce a documentary style film which will be premiered at the station. Portraits of some of those interviewed will also be on display.
There will be a number of interactive events people can enjoy including the Wren Music Junk Band, a Victorian portrait booth and a hand-built solar powered station clock by artist and inventor Peter Moon.
As well as the events at the station, passengers travelling on the 10 32 departure from Exeter Central to Okehampton and the 11 27 departure from Okehampton to Exeter Central will be invited to create their own Art on the Train with artist Sally Crabtree.
Normal rail fares apply and no pre-booking is required. The Day Return fare between Exeter and Okehampton is £8 adult, £4 for children aged 5-15, under 5s go free.
Rebecca Catterall from the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership said: ‘The Destination Dartmoor event is all about celebrating the local area and we hope that people from both ends of the line will come and enjoy all of the events on offer.’
Joanna Mayes from Mayes Creative who have been leading on the creative elements of the project said: ‘The event will be a fun packed day for all the family and we hope that it encourages people to explore the wonderful heritage of Okehampton and Dartmoor.’
Matt Barnes from Great Western Railway said: ‘The reopening of the Dartmoor Line in November 2021 has put Okehampton and Dartmoor back on the railway map and so it is great to be able to celebrate this historic relationship. We will be running regular trains between Exeter and Okehampton to help everyone enjoy the day.’
A full list of events and links to book on to the guided walks can be found at https://www.mayescreative.com/destination-dartmoor.html
Destination Dartmoor is funded by the Great Western Railway community fund and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The project aims to raise the profile of the fascinating heritage of the area made accessible and sustainable through the re-opening of the Dartmoor Line.
