THE cause of a major barn fire on agricultural land near Princetown is being investigated.
Crews worked throughout the day and night to bring the fire under control on Tuesday, October 7.
They were still on the scene the next morning, damping down the blaze, at an address off the road from Tor Royal to Bullpark in Princetown.
The 50-metre square building was 60 per cent damaged by fire and smoke, the fire service said.
Crews attended from Plympton, Princetown, Tavistock and Yelverton and fought the fire, using breathing apparatus, a telehandler from the farm, hose reel jets and a main jet.
The building was timber-lined with a cement fibre roof. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
