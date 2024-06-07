As part of Great Big Green Week (June 8 -16), Castle Drogo, run by the National Trust, is offering a free Shuttle Bus Service on selected dates between Okehampton and the castle.
Buses will run on Saturday, June 8, Monday, June 10, Wednesday, June 12, Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Helen Yazhekov, visitor experience officer at Castle Drogo, said: "We are really excited to be trialling a green and easy-to-access service to Castle Drogo. We want to help more people access our sites without jumping in a car. Our rural location makes this tricky, but we're looking to improve this in the future."
On Saturdays, outbound buses run at 9:30am, 10:30am, and 11:30am, starting from Okehampton train station. These times are coordinated to meet the train's arrival from Exeter.
On weekdays, there will only be two outbound services running at 9:30am and 11:30am.
The return bus from Castle Drogo runs at 2:35pm and 4:35pm.
The bus will leave Okehampton train station with one pick-up in the town on Fore Street (McColls) before continuing to Castle Drogo.
The bus will drop passengers just outside the visitor centre entrance to the property, where visitors will also find the café, shop and toilets. Visitors who use the bus service can claim a free hot drink in the café.