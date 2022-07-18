Carnival week comes back with a bang!

TAVISTOCK Carnival Week returned after its three year dormancy due to covid with all the glitz and glamour and fun and laughter of years gone by.

From the pavement artists competition to a skittles contest, fun dog show and a concert in the parish church, the grand procession on Saturday was not the only attraction to bring out the crowds who enjoyed the glorious weather throughout the week.

Float entries may not have been as high as they once were in the event’s heyday but walking entries excelled with people using great creativity to come up with all sorts of wacky costumes and ideas under the ‘We are the World’ theme.

The Tavistock Lions’ Club organised event was hailed a fantastic success with £1,880 collected from generous donations made by the public on the procession route, which will be distributed to the charity groups, clubs and schools that participated in the procession and the other events during carnival week

The winners of best in procession St Peter’s and St Rumons’s primary schools who received a perpetual shield and a trophy to keep.

Lion Steve Grummitt said: ‘It was a fantastic week with a great atmosphere at all the events which were well attended. We were astonished by how many people came out to things like the pavement artists’ competiton which has been running for years and is as popular as ever.

‘It was wonderful to see our new Ukrainian families joining in and really embracing their first Tavistock Carnival. They also won their walking class.

‘We had lots of walking entries and vintage vehicles and the Plymouth Real Steel Band and the Plymouth Pipe Band played. In the evening on Saturday the concert in the church gave us Blowzone, the Stannary Brass Band and PGS Productions with a great selection of music.

‘It was great to be back after three years. It really feels now like we are getting over the pandemic and back to some form of normality.’

RESULTS:

Fun Day Dog Show (sponsored by Ron’s Pets)

Best in breed classes: Belle – a Bichon Frise owned Tracy Maggs; reserve: Luna – a cockapoo owned by Katie Thurne; best in novelty classes: Beau – a chow chow owned by Jenna Bolt; Reserve: Dave – a cavapoo owned by Trudi Davidson. Judge: Jade Curtis

Pavement Artists Competition (sponsored by Tavistock Times Gazette)

Under five years: (eight entries): winner — Flo Cusack, 2nd — Alice Warne, 3rd — Noah Peers; five to eight years: (19 entries): winner — Jacob Elliot, 2nd — Hallie Crick, 3rd — Evie-Ann Welsh; nine and over: (eight entries): winner — Rosie Walker, 2nd — Martha Paige, 3rd — Lennon Miles; adults: (two entries): joint winners— Les Peek & Lux Burton. Judges: Lianne Carr (general manager, Tavistock Times Gazette), Kate Wyatt (art teacher from Tavistock College) and Paul Blowey (president of Tavistock Lions Club).

Duck Race (organised by Tavistock Community Primary School): winner — Dean Roberts, 2nd — Molly McGurle, 3rd — Isaac Osborne.

Trader’s Skittles Competition at the Stannary Arms (with 10 teams): winners — Tavistock Carpets, highest individual scorer — Sally Perkins of Dukes Coffee House.

Carnival Procession

Best in Procession — St Peter’s and St Rumon’s schools; schools: 1st — St Peter’s and St Rumon’s schools; decorated float or group of vehicles: 1st— Tamar Valley Vintage Club.

Walking Class 1: 1st — Around Tavistock in 80 Minutes; Walking Class 2: 1st —Ukrainians in Tavistock, Walking Class 3:1st — Footsteps School of Dance.

Next year’s carnival day will be Saturday, July 15 2023 and the theme will be announced in due course but if anybody has a suggestion that they would like the Lions’ club to consider, then please email it to [email protected]