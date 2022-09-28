Cannabis seized in Tavistock drugs raid
Sunday 2nd October 2022 8:00 am
TAVISTOCK Police recently carried out a successful drugs warrant at a house in Skylark Rise, Tavistock resulting in a reasonable amount of cannabis resin, a Class B controlled drug being seized.
The police acted after receiving several tip off from residents in the area. The incident is continued to be investigated by the police.
