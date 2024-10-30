Amid the gently falling leaves of autumn when you might expect gardens to be quiet, the tranquility of a Dartmoor garden is, instead, a hive of activity.
Here, in a private Sheepstor garden, is a group of enthusiastic novice gardeners bonding over dividing and repotting plants under the watchful eye of Annie Charles and tuition of Nick Demeranville running the therapeutic Blooming Well project.
This is a garden with a difference because these green-fingered students are former or current cancer patients referred via the NHS Mustard Tree (MT) cancer support centre, at Derriford Hospital. The centre supports people following cancer diagnosis with counselling, psychological support, complementary therapy, financial, physiotherapy services and wellbeing.
The MT team tell patients about programmes like Blooming Well (six-week social and therapeutic horticultural course), cold water swimming, cycling, walking, mindfulness and the iHope. Self-referral is possible.
Annie, a volunteer for MT created Blooming Well - ‘supporting recovery through gardening‘ during covid shutdown restrictions. She combines horticultural qualifications with her nursing/counselling skills and Nick’s plant knowledge to help cancer patients in various emotional and physical ways.
She said: “It’s been well documented and understood that being outdoors and engaged in nature is excellent for mental health and physical wellbeing. It lifts you, keeps you physically active.
“Combining that with new skills such as collecting and sowing seeds, pricking out and potting-on seedlings, taking cuttings, growing shrubs, bulbs, fruit and veg, improves participants’ wellbeing.
“People come here after cancer diagnosis and treatment which is a major shock and trauma. It shakes their confidence and makes them doubt their abilities. We help them gain new skills in peaceful surroundings and allow them to share experiences with others who have been going through something similar.”
Maria Amirpanah was diagnosed with breast cancer this year and admits to not coming to terms with the illness. She said: “It was so stressful having the diagnosis, surgery and on-going treatment. My life was turned upside down and it also came at a very disruptive time personally . Gardening is truly the only thing which has kept me going. I love coming here. I don’t know how I will cope when this course ends, but Annie has said pop-in sessions are available
“I can only talk meaningfully to other people who have been through the same experiences. We learn people’s coping methods.”
Mike Douglas, a district nurse, credits Blooming Well with giving him more confidence to find a new interest by mixing with other people in groups: “I can still work, but needed to find something else to do. I tried the gym, but it didn’t work for me. Here I feel at home with people who have shared the same experiences through cancer diagnosis and treatment. I also like looking after house plants, but didn’t have much knowledge beyond that. I feel more content with myself through grounding with nature.”
Volunteers (preferably with horticultural knowledge/experience) and donations are needed to support the Blooming Well CIC project. Please contact Annie Charles at [email protected] or 01822 853186.