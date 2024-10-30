Mike Douglas, a district nurse, credits Blooming Well with giving him more confidence to find a new interest by mixing with other people in groups: “I can still work, but needed to find something else to do. I tried the gym, but it didn’t work for me. Here I feel at home with people who have shared the same experiences through cancer diagnosis and treatment. I also like looking after house plants, but didn’t have much knowledge beyond that. I feel more content with myself through grounding with nature.”