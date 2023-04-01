A CAMPERVAN was destroyed in a fire on the A386 last night, Friday.
Fire Control received numerous calls from members of the public reporting a vehicle on fire on the A386 just outside of Yelverton shortly after 5pm.
A spokesperson said: ‘Control immediately mobilised crews from Yelverton and Crownhill to attend this incident.
‘Once on scene crews confirmed one converted Campervan fully involved in fire and got to work setting up cordons around the vehicle due to a gas cylinder being involved.
‘An assistance message was then passed by crews requesting a Third Pumping Appliance to attend for water and additional crew members, this appliance came from Tiverton. ‘
Crews used - 1 x 45mm attack jet, 1 Thermal imaging Camera, 1 Gas Detector, 2 Breathing Apparatus, 1 Ground Monitor.
‘Unfortunately the vehicle was 100% damaged by fire,’ adds Fire Control.‘The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.’