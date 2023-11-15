The switch on will coincide with the opening of the Tamar Valley Pre-School Christmas Fayre and Calstock will be lit up at 5pm, opening the fayre. The event will be running in Calstock Village Hall from 5pm until 9pm and will feature local crafts and produce, Santa’s Grotto and more. The fayre will not only kickstart the festive celebrations, but will also be raising funds for the pre-school. For more details or updates visit the Tamar Valley Pre School Facebook Page.