CALSTOCK Parish Council has put forward two proposals for Calstock; one to improve the safety of children and the other to improve disabled parking provision in the village.
The first proposal that has been put forward by the council is to install speed bumps on the stretch of road that runs alongside the playboat on Calstock Green and the social club. This comes, as parish councillor, Phil Spurr stated that many parents are worried about the safety of their children who play on the playboat.
Cllr Spurr said: ‘Even on the short stretch of road cars accelerate quite quickly.
Mariam Gupta, a Calstock mother, echoes Phil’s views and said, ‘My daughter almost got run over by an electric car. We really need speed bumps to slow them down.’
In response to these concerns the parish council is planning to fit two rubber speed bumps on the road leading from the Tamar Inn to the main car park. They would be situated either side of the playboat/social club areas to reduce speed of vehicles entering and leaving the carpark. There will also be warning signage at both ends.
‘There is already overwhelming support for this action’, said Phil.
If you wish to provide a comment on the proposal contact Phil Spurr on 07779595008 or [email protected]
The second proposal being put forward by the council is to relocate the disabled parking spaces in the main car park after a review revealed that the two disabled parking spaces by the toilets are not wide enough and do not meet the standard width requirements.
The council is proposing to relocate them with the proper dimensions on the righthand side of the Mediterranean Garden bay as cars enter the car park.
The two existing disabled spaces would cease to be disabled spaces and would become normal parking spaces. There would be a net loss of one parking space in the car park.
Councillor Alastair Tinto said: ‘The parish council welcomes views on this proposal.’