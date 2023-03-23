Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the South Cornwall coast including Calstock as residents are urged to 'act now' following heavy rain.
The flood warning area includes: Rame Head to Wembury Bay including Kingsand, Cawsand, Cremyll, Millbrook, Torpoint, Saltash, Tideford, Calstock, St Budeaux, Stonehouse, Laira, Plympton Marsh Mills, Cattewater and tidal rivers Tamar, Plym and Yealm excluding Plymouth Barbican.
The Environment Agency warnings state: 'Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.
'Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.
'Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.
'Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.'