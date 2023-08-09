Network Rail will be conducting upgrade works on the Okeltor level crossing in Calstock throughout the coming weeks, which are due to start next Monday (August 20) and continue to Tuesday, October 17.
Network Rail contractor Colas Rail are installing warning lights at the level crossing. During this time, Calstock train station car park will have limited parking, with the lane from Church Hill To Eric Road closed from August 26 until September 18.
Level crossing commissioning is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 16 and a full road closure will be in place from October 14 to 16.