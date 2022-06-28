Calstock memorial garden is the focus of village’s Britain in Bloom entry

Calstock in Bloom has entered the village into Britain in Bloom for the first time this year, with the primary focus being the creation of a memorial rose garden, set up to honour those who died during the pandemic.

The rose garden was officially opened with a ceremony on Saturday evening, where members of Calstock in Bloom and local residents came together to plant different coloured roses in memory of loved ones — Jack Spurr, June Southcott, Roger Studden, Jack Gardner and Claire Darbyshire — who sadly passed away during the pandemic and for whom a proper funeral was not able to be held because of restrictions.

The ceremony was made particularly poignant when the group joined Phil Spurr in singing a rendition of The White Rose — a traditional Cornish folk song which was also his father Jack’s favourite.

Also honoured at the ceremony were local stalwarts Janie Tilbury and Jane Locke who were renowned in the village for their contributions to the wider Calstock community.

The Calstock in Bloom group formed when residents with a penchant for horticulture and gardening combined forces, set up meetings and commenced a clearing and planting project which focused on creation of the memorial rose garden and keeping communal areas of the village both tidy and colourful.

Ashleigh Fletcher, chair of the Calstock in Bloom committee, said at the ceremony: ‘Being involved in this project is one of the best things I’ve ever done in my whole adult life, along with being a mother. At least a thousand hours have collectively been put into it so far by everyone involved. They’ve all contributed so much. It began in the autumn last year and we’ve pushed really hard in these last nine months, especially since the spring.’

Christina North, a member of the Calstock in Bloom committee who has also been instrumental in coordinating efforts, said: ‘The memorial garden is where it all started. We are a close community here and were very sad that during the pandemic people who passed didn’t get the funerals they deserved. We spoke to the parish council about the mess the flower beds were in and they granted us permission to clear them and make one into a memorial space, also giving us a donation. We set up a committee and started work, then deciding we would enter Britain in Bloom. We’re ambitious but we’re also very lucky to have an amazing team of volunteers. We have done a lot of fundraising to cover costs and all the local businesses have been very supportive. Calstock is now a flower filled delight and we are hopeful we will do well when the judges arrive in July. Claire Darbyshire was an avid gardener and she would have loved to enter the Britain in Bloom competition. We’ve done so in her honour too.’

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society will descend upon the village on Wednesday, July 20 at 3pm. Their route has already been organised, with flower arrangements placed accordingly.

Christina added: ‘We have had boats donated around the Quay which we have filled with flowers. We’ve also bought barrels which have been transformed with the most marvellous willow wigwams by local artist Chrissy Wallis. The pre-school has been planting and making a beautiful friendship garden and the schoolchildren are painting wooden flowers for us which they incorporating with their school art project. The local building site has been donating top soil with Steve Darbyshire making troughs and Paul Dew taking away over 40 dumpy bags filled with brambles, weeds and rubbish for us. Rebecca Fierek is another local artist making and painting pottery tiles for the boats. It’s wonderful how the village has come together.’