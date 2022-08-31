Calstock Hall’s grand reopening
Thursday 8th September 2022 9:30 am
Calstock Hall is reopening. (Submitted )
CALSTOCK Village Hall is reopening after being closed for a revamp.
The hall was closed for installation of new windows which are now in place.
The village hall will be open to allow people to come and have a look around and spend the evening enjoying the hall’s new look.
The reopening takes place tomorrow on Friday September 9 from 4pm. Tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale from 4pm, going on to cocktails at 6pm, followed by live music from Astrid at 8pm.
