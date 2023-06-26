A CALSTOCK businesswoman has been selected as a finalist for a prestigious award.
Samantha Jackman of Boost Innovations has been been announced as a finalist at the renowned 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS); the UK’s largest business awards scheme — dedicated solely to women.
Health and Wellbeing finalist, Sam launched her business after her mum’s experience following a mastectomy. She found the traditional beige prosthesis was heavy, sweaty and uncomfortable to wear. Realising a gap in the market for something that was more wearable, she created foobs; a comfy, funky, colourful (and sometimes glittery) breast form made in Cornwall that helps women who have had breast cancer to feel empowered.
Heather Waters, regional enterprise manager of NatWest said: ‘NatWest is delighted to support the EVAS for the tenth year running as the headline sponsor. As the UK’s biggest business bank, we know that female-led businesses have a vital role to play in the economy and we are committed to championing the potential of female entrepreneurs. The EVAS is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the success of women in enterprise and we look forward to this year’s event and hearing the inspiring stories that the awards shine a light on every year.’
Becky Toal, managing director of Crowberry Consulting, said: ‘We are proud to sponsor the EVAS Sustainable Business award. We’re looking forward to discovering businesses that focus on empowering the circular economy, application of the waste hierarchy, promoting biodiversity and conservation activities. Good luck to all the finalists.’
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool on September 29.