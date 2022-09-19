Calstock elect new parish councillors
CALSTOCK parish council have elected two new councillors, Andrew Brown and Jim Flashman.
The new councillors both live in the Harrowbarrow parish (Andrew in Metherell and Jim in Sevenstones).
Andrew Brown will be appointed onto the environment and climate emergency committee. From an early age he has been passionate about wildlife and conservation. His smallholding in the Calstock parish is a haven for native fauna and flora. Being co-opted onto the Calstock Parish Council Andrew is following in the footsteps of his parish councillor son, Theodore Brown. In 2013 he set up the B4 Project, an organisation promoting the use of our native black honey bee. A directorship of the B4 Project gave him the opportunity to work with the University of Plymouth investigating local adaptation of honeybees. Currently he is involved in a Plant Life and Moor Meadows conservation project enhancing and creating species-rich hay meadows and a Woodland Trust project planting native tree. Andrew would like to encourage footpath societies to continue their work in maintaining rights of way.
Jim Flashman will be appointed onto the recreations, footpaths, planning and A390 committees. Jim said: ‘Re-elected onto Calstock Parish Council this will be my 33rd year representing the Calstock parish and it is with great pride l can hopefully help everyone to live harmoniously together. I first joined the parish in the 80’s and made vice chairman in my second year. I feel my sell by date is hopefully 30 years away. l’m like a fish out of water. I am as ever your faithful servant, Jim Flashman’.
The new councillors will take up their positions by Accepting their Declarations of Office at the next full council meeting.
