Calstock elect new parish councillors

Andrew Brown will be appointed onto the environment and climate emergency committee. From an early age he has been passionate about wildlife and conservation. His smallholding in the Calstock parish is a haven for native fauna and flora. Being co-opted onto the Calstock Parish Council Andrew is following in the footsteps of his parish councillor son, Theodore Brown. In 2013 he set up the B4 Project, an organisation promoting the use of our native black honey bee. A directorship of the B4 Project gave him the opportunity to work with the University of Plymouth investigating local adaptation of honeybees. Currently he is involved in a Plant Life and Moor Meadows conservation project enhancing and creating species-rich hay meadows and a Woodland Trust project planting native tree. Andrew would like to encourage footpath societies to continue their work in maintaining rights of way.