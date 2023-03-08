Calstock businesswoman, Sam Jackman wants to see more women supported to find finance for their businesses after learning today that 'investors in UK funds are more likely to have their money managed by a man called David than a woman.'
Sam, who co-founded Boost Innovations Ltd a Calstock-based business that produces prosthetic boobs to help breast cancer sufferers is highlighting the challenges for women in business as we mark International Women's Day today (March 8).
Sam, who is an inspirational local businesswoman, is going from strength to strength in the world of business and already has a list of accomplishments under her belt. Last year, Boost Innovations Ltd won 'small business of the year' at the West Country Women Awards, the business was the winner of the 'business with a purpose' award at Cornwall Business Awards and Sam was also placed in the top ten on the Daily Telegraph and Natwest’s 100 Female Entrepreneurs to Watch list.
As recognition for her place in business, Sam was invited to attend a Women in Innovation event today in Manchester, hosted by Innovate UK and it is today (March 8) that Sam is learning about the challenges women in business face, in particular, the inequity in the business finance system.
Sam said: 'This year’s theme is Embrace Equity and I found out today that Investors in UK funds are more likely to have their money managed by a man called David than a woman. So men called Dave might have a bigger impact on business investment than women, despite the fact there are many more women in the world than men called Dave.
'This has really highlighted the need for more women to be supported to find finance and support for their businesses.'
Sam wishes to see women get the support they need to find finance and encourages women to persevere despite the challenges that they might face.
'We’re very pleased that Boost is a small Tamar Valley company that has received support from Innovate Uk and investors, and we’d like to show that it is possible to get finance to get your idea off the ground - even though you’ll probably face significant challenges it can be done', said Sam.
'International Women’s Day helps us acknowledge these challenges and issues and consider ways to overcome them.'