Sam, who is an inspirational local businesswoman, is going from strength to strength in the world of business and already has a list of accomplishments under her belt. Last year, Boost Innovations Ltd won 'small business of the year' at the West Country Women Awards, the business was the winner of the 'business with a purpose' award at Cornwall Business Awards and Sam was also placed in the top ten on the Daily Telegraph and Natwest’s 100 Female Entrepreneurs to Watch list.