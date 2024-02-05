It is thought Denham Bridge was built by and for the monks of Buckland Abbey, possibly to give them easier access to the woodlands on the Bere side of the Tavy valley. It has been rebuilt or patched up several times in its long history, though the packhorses would not have been quite as destructive as the lorries of today. It is suspected the increase in vehicle damage to the stone parapet is down to the more frequent journeys to Bere Alston made by food and parcel home delivery drivers.