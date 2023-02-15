Residents are calling for a neglected park to be fully reopened.
Time-limited funding is available to upgrade the play area with new equipment. But the money cannot be used until the flooding is solved.
Bannawell Play Park in Tavistock has often flooded during the past two years due to poor drainage after heavy rain.
This has meant access to the well used basket -ball court, childrens’ swings, a grassed play area and bridges and planted area next to a stream is limited. Bridges over the stream have barriers for safety reasons.
The flooding is linked to a road drainage culvert which is regularly blocked with silt.
The park used to be equipped with play equipment area for children, but was removed because it was outdated.
Ian Daniels, who lives overlooking the park said: ‘It’s a shame the park can’t be fully used. It does flood a lot, especially at the beginning of the year when it rained so much. It’s down to the culvert which can’t cope with the rain water that runs off the road because it gets blocked with the silt.
‘The park is well used and its a shame that dog walkers and people with families can’t use the park as often they’d like.’
‘We would be really pleased if this could go ahead as soon as possible for the young families here.’
He said the stream is a wildlife haven for fish and attracts birds such as herons, but needed nurturing. In the past volunteers looked after the conservation side of the stream and the park.
Neighbour Issy Mulley takes her daughter to the park: ‘Something needs to be done in time for the summer holidays, if not sooner. It’s a lovely park, but doesn’t have any play equipment for the youngsters. I take my two-year-old towhere the swings are so she can practise on her balance bike. And the stream and planted area is lovely. But it floods too much and leaves the way up to the play areas too muddy to reach for ages. It’s such a waste.’
Tavistock Town Council, owner of the park, said flood water had subsided, but floods had damaged two stream bridges, paths and uprooted trees. Compensation was being sought from Devon County Council (DCC).
The town council confirmed designs for replacement play-park equipment are being looked at.
A DCC spokesperson said: ‘We will clear the outfall in the park and any blockages to the highway drainage system as soon as we are able.
‘Because the gully system is accessed from the road, traffic management will need to be put in place and this takes a little bit longer to arrange.’
West Devon Borough Council confirmed funding (called section 106) was available to install new children’s play equipment. Cllr Paul Vachon, WDBC lead member for communities, said: ‘We’ve got just under £60,000 section 106 funds available from the Butchers Park Hill (Embden Grange) development in Tavistock, for the enhancement and maintenance of Bannawell Street play area.’
He said the borough council is liaising with the town council about the expenditure of the funds.
The legal agreement requires the funds to be spent by June 2024.