Neighbour Issy Mulley takes her daughter to the park: ‘Something needs to be done in time for the summer holidays, if not sooner. It’s a lovely park, but doesn’t have any play equipment for the youngsters. I take my two-year-old towhere the swings are so she can practise on her balance bike. And the stream and planted area is lovely. But it floods too much and leaves the way up to the play areas too muddy to reach for ages. It’s such a waste.’