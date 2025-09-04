YOUNG people in Callington will now have more opportunities to access a safe and welcoming space, thanks to an expansion of services by the Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG).
The group will now open its drop-in centre in Fore Street every Thursday evening, adding to its already well-established sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The change means young people in the area can now attend three times a week, offering them a safe environment to meet friends, talk to a youth worker, or simply spend time away from home or the streets.
Importantly, all sessions remain completely free of charge, ensuring they are open to everyone in the community.
To support the expansion, CYPG has recruited several new volunteers, though organisers say more help is still needed. Anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to email [email protected] or contact chairman Paul Carey on 07904 269495.
The boost in provision has also been supported by the generosity of the World Famous Ashdown Mummers, who have donated more than £360 to the CYPG project.
