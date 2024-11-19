A triathlon runner from Callington has secured herself a place at the Australia World Triathlon championships in 2025, at the age of 70.
Linda Pollard, a member of the Tamar Trotters running group in Saltash, recently returned from the world triathlon age group championships in Malaga, in Spain. She crossed the line as third British athlete and finished 15th in the world, gaining her a place representing GB in Wollongong, NSW.
It will mean a return to Australia for Linda and her husband who she says is her support crew and chief cheerleader. The couple travelled down under when she retired from nursing in 2019. They will have to cover all the costs of competing including the race entry fee, her GB kit, travelling and accommodation. Linda said: “If you’re lucky you find some one who is prepared you give you some sponsorship.”
Competing in age groups gives everyone the opportunity to compete for their country, says Linda. The age group category pits the same five-year age range against each other starting at 16 years of age to 85. Her competition is the sprint distance triathlon consists of a 750 metre swim, a 20 kilometre bike ride and a five kilometre run.
The Callington triathlete took up the sport at the age of 60 after being a fairly average runner, she says, for 20 years before and was looking for a new challenge. At the age of 65, to her amazement, she became British champion in the standard distance triathlon.
She said: “This qualified me to represent GB in the world and European championships in 2020. However, Covid put a stop to any competitions but my race entry was carried forward to 2022 when it took place in Abu Dhabi. Never had I felt so proud as when I put on my GB kit and raced in it for the first time.”