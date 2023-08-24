Callington Community College students have been collecting their GCSE results from the school this morning.
The Year 11 students anxiously awaited being passed their white envelope in the hope that they had achieved the results they wanted to enter the next stage of their lives.
Headteacher, Wendy Ainsworth was proud of the students and their achievements and said: "They've done really well and there have been some really nice success stories. The grades are one thing but knowing that they can go on to do what they want to do next is most important."
A particularly high-achieving student was Izzy Marriott who was "really happy" with her results and is looking forward to continuing her studies at the college's sixth from where she will go on to study Biology, Law, Psychology and Maths.