Callington sets out schedule of events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Callington Primary School celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 with their own Glee Club ( Tindle )

Callington is set to host a memorable myriad of events over the upcoming four day bank holiday weekend in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Callington Town Council, the Callington Lions, Churches Together and Callington Rotary Club have been working in tandem to create an exciting array of events to mark the Jubilee, running from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, all of whom are encouraging local residents to come along and support, promising that ‘there is something for the whole family.’

Highlights from a provisional schedule published by the town council on May 4, which lists all activities taking place on each day, include:

Thursday, June 2 (organised by the town council and the Callington Lions):

—Children’s pasty making workshop at the town hall, 10.30am to 12.30pm followed by a party and BBQ at Saltash road recreation ground, 12.30pm to 3pm.

— Proclamation with town crier and Plymouth maritime corp of drums on Fore Street, St Mary’s, 2pm.

— Beacon lighting on Kit Hill at 9.15pm. A minibus service to the beacon will run from New Road car park will start at 6.30pm.

Friday, June 3:

— Cream tea watching the Thanksgiving Service broadcast from St. Paul’s Cathedral at the town hall (time TBC).

— Following this, a circus skills show and evening jubilee service at Saltash Road Recreation Ground (time TBC).

Saturday, June 4 (organised by the Rotary Club):

—Entertainment including a walking carnival (11am), a vintage car collection, music and performances from The Morzim, The Minack and the Grimm Sisters and multiple food and drink stalls at Saltash Road Recreation Ground, 10am to 5pm.

Sunday, June 5:

— A day of music in the park from a variety of different acts with food and drink stalls and a bar at Saltash road recreation ground from 10.15am.

County Councillor for Callington and St Dominic Andrew Long said at the most recent town council meeting: ‘The final four days of events have been organised and thank you to all the organisations involved. We know some events may be subject to change as some things may be altered or fall into place at the eleventh hour.

‘Our event on the Thursday night is a town council event and we’re responsible for coverage. We’ve been going round all the parishes spreading the word and there will be many people coming along.

‘Compared with most other towns and villages across Cornwall, we have got an exceptionally great number of events over these four days. Very few towns, even towns twice or thrice the size of ours have got this number of events on.’

Callington Mayor and portreeve Mike Tagg followed on from Cllr Long, saying: ‘I concur with Councillor Long’s comments. Having been on a Zoom call with lots of other Cornish mayors, outsiders have said our town council is way ahead of the game and I’m really pleased about that.’