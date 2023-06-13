A ROAD closure is due to take place in Callington next week.
The road from West Trehill to Boars Bridge will be closed from 7.30am on Monday June 26 until 23.59pm on Friday June 30 for highway repair and maintenance works.
A diversion route will be in place and the footway will remain open.
To view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=133285262.
For more information about roadworks in Cornwall visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/