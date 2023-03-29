A road closure will be in place in Callington next month.
The affected road will be Church Street which will be closed from May 9 until May 11 (7pm to 7am).
The road is being closed to allow for utility repair and maintenance works to be conducted by Openreach.
A diversion route will be in place all the time.
To view a map and associated documents visit:
https://one.network/?tm=132893580.
The contact for the closure is: Kelly Traffic Management on 02476 642814.
For updates visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/.