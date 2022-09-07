Callington remembers Her late Majesty

Sue Tolman, Deputy Portreeve said: ‘I laid the wreath. It was a very emotional day. I went to the methodist church and then laid the wreath and we had the proclamation at the hall. It was very hastily arranged and in the circumstances it was well attended. The flowers look magnificent. We couldn’t get hold of any blue flowers, so Elaine used thistles instead to add a Scottish element to the wreath as the Queen loved Scotland. It was a great honour to lay the wreath. I was Portreeve at the time when Phillip died and it was covid so we couldn’t have much ceremony, so it was nice to be able to have more ceremony this time.’