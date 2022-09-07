Callington remembers Her late Majesty
CALLINGTON have been remembering Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and welcoming her son as King.
A proclamation for the new King was held in the Town Hall on Sunday, evening, read out by the Portreeve and Mayor of Callington, Mike Tagg. Mike said: ‘It went very well. There was some confusion as the time kept changing but we did manage it in the end.’
A wreath created by talented florist Elaine Taundry for the Queen was laid on the war memorial and there are books of condolences at St Mary’s Church and the town hall.
Sue Tolman, Deputy Portreeve said: ‘I laid the wreath. It was a very emotional day. I went to the methodist church and then laid the wreath and we had the proclamation at the hall. It was very hastily arranged and in the circumstances it was well attended. The flowers look magnificent. We couldn’t get hold of any blue flowers, so Elaine used thistles instead to add a Scottish element to the wreath as the Queen loved Scotland. It was a great honour to lay the wreath. I was Portreeve at the time when Phillip died and it was covid so we couldn’t have much ceremony, so it was nice to be able to have more ceremony this time.’
